<p>Bengaluru: The new traffic diversions introduced at the Marathahalli Bridge Junction on a trial basis have hit two-wheeler riders and local commuters hard, residents say.</p>.<p>The diversions, which came into effect on Monday and are aimed at reducing congestion due to metro construction, have altered the commute for those coming from Devarabeesanahalli and Kadubeesanahalli.</p>.<p>Vehicles coming from Devarabeesanahalli and Kadubeesanahalli (KLM Service Road) can no longer turn right towards Varthur or Whitefield at the bridge.</p>.<p>The median at Tulsi Theatre Junction has now been closed.</p>.<p>Vehicles coming from the Marathahalli side are prohibited from taking a U-turn at the Doddanekundi Junction.</p>.<p><strong>Alternative routes</strong></p>.<p>To Varthur/Kundalahalli: From Devarabeesanahalli, stay on the Outer Ring Road, take a U-turn at Karthik Nagar Junction, and use the Kalamandir Service Road to reach Varthur Main Road.</p>.<p>To KR Puram: Vehicles from Marathahalli or Kundalahalli should turn right at the Doddanekundi Main Road Junction and proceed towards Karthik Nagar to join the Outer Ring Road.</p>.<p>A commuter said, "While the main junction feels less chaotic, the detour is tiring for those of us on two-wheelers. We are being sent nearly two kilometres out of our way just to head towards Whitefield. By the time we reach the Karthik Nagar U-turn, we're stuck in a massive queue of buses and cabs that can't manoeuvre quickly enough."</p>.<p>A resident of Marathahalli said, "The closure of the Tulsi Theatre median has completely cut off access to local markets, leaving service roads and local residents stranded. They need to synchronise the signals at Karthik Nagar better to ease traffic."</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East) Sahil Bagla noted that while the Blue Line metro construction continues to squeeze road width, these trials are essential. "We are seeing little congestion as commuters familiarise themselves with the routes. We are monitoring the data to see what further refinements can be made," he said.</p>