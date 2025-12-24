Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Trial traffic diversions at Marathahalli Bridge leave two-wheeler riders, locals struggling with longer detours

Vehicles coming from the Marathahalli side are prohibited from taking a U-turn at the Doddanekundi Junction.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 00:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 00:14 IST
Bengaluru newstrafficMarathahalli

Follow us on :

Follow Us