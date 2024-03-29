BJP workers take MP to task at meeting

Bengaluru: Three-time Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan faced his party workers’ ire at a meeting at Shantinagar in the city on Thursday for allegedly remaining inaccessible to the local workers during his entire term.
The BJP workers also alleged that Mohan, as an MP, failed to take up development workers during his last two terms. Though Mohan tried to explain things to his workers, they refused to listen and finally, he had to call off the meeting midway.
As Mohan entered the venue, a section of angry workers asked him where was he all these years. “What were you doing all these days? Why have you come here just to get re-elected and vanish?” they questioned him.
According to the party insiders, Mohan was fielded by the party despite his poor performance. “He was not connected with local workers and his behaviour towards local functionaries of the BJP was not good. Thus, his equation with local leaders is soured,” a party leader told DH.
To persuade the angry workers, Mohan tried to play the PM Modi card to quell the rebellion but could not succeed.
The workers retorted, “PM Modi will return to power but it should not be through a leader like you.” After hearing this, the MP left the venue in a huff with supporters.
(Published 28 March 2024, 23:45 IST)