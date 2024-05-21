Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Blood samples of Bengaluru rave party revellers sent to laboratory

Over 100 people attended the party and of them, five have been arrested.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 09:13 IST
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 09:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: The blood samples of the guests of a rave party busted at a farmhouse here have been collected and sent to laboratory for testing, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said on Tuesday.

Over 100 people attended the party and of them, five have been arrested.

Various types of drugs were also seized, he said adding several attendees were from outside Karnataka.

Briefing reporters, Dayananda said, "On the night of May 19, Bengaluru Police's CCB, based on specific information, raided a farmhouse at Electronic City. Around 100 people were at the event where drugs and narcotic substances were found."

"A case has been registered... Five people have been arrested."

"The blood samples of attendees have been collected. We are awaiting the results. Most of them were from outside. There were no elected representatives. One actress was present there," the top police official added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2024, 09:13 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT