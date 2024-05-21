Blood samples of Bengaluru rave party revellers sent to laboratory

Briefing reporters, Dayananda said, "On the night of May 19, Bengaluru Police's CCB, based on specific information, raided a farmhouse at Electronic City. Around 100 people were at the event where drugs and narcotic substances were found."

"A case has been registered... Five people have been arrested."

"The blood samples of attendees have been collected. We are awaiting the results. Most of them were from outside. There were no elected representatives. One actress was present there," the top police official added.