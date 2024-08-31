BMRCL signs MoU for green building certification for metro stations

Bengaluru: Namma Metro signed an MoU with the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment Council (GRIHA) in Hyderabad on Friday.
According to a statement from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the MoU was signed by its Chief Architect Ashish Kapoor and GRIHA Council's CEO and Vice-President Sanjay Seth.
D Radhakrishna Reddy, Director (Project & Planning), BMRCL; Abhai Kumar Rai, Advisor (Civil), BMRCL; and Shabnam Bassi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, GRIHA Council, were also present on the occasion.
The MoU will facilitate further adoption of green building practices during construction, operation and maintenance of metro lines in Bengaluru and obtaining green building certification for metro stations.
The MoU's scope includes capacity-building in the field of green buildings through training sessions and workshops, registration of projects for GRIHA rating and dissemination of information at various platforms.
Part of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the GRIHA Council was established to promote the construction of environmentally responsible and resource-efficient building through the GRIHA green-building rating system, the statement added.
Published 30 August 2024, 21:14 IST