BMTC boss hops on to bus, reviews Shakti scheme progress

Bengaluru: BMTC Managing Director G Sathyavathi travelled by a BMTC bus on Saturday and reviewed the progress of the free bus travel scheme for women.
Sathyavathi visited the BMTC’s depot number 20 at Banashankari and later travelled on the corporation’s bus plying from Banashankari to Konanakunte.
She reviewed the operations and maintenance of the bus, and interacted with passengers, according to a BMTC statement.
She asked the crew to behave politely with women travelling under the free bus scheme and ensure buses were clean. She also instructed the officials to make sure that conductors issue valid tickets to all bus passengers, including the beneficiaries of the Shakti scheme, the statement added.