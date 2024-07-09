BMTC bus, 2-wheeler collide in Bengaluru; 18-year-old pillion rider run over

Bengaluru: An 18-year-old pillion rider was killed in a collision between a two-wheeler and a BMTC bus in the northeastern part of the city around 8.30 pm on Sunday.
The Banaswadi traffic police identified the victim as Sayyad Yasin, a carpenter residing in DG Halli.
Police reports said that Yasin was riding pillion on his 18-year-old friend Mohammad Simal's two-wheeler. The two-wheeler was attempting to overtake the bus from the right, leading to the collision.
Yasin fell to his left in the impact and was run over by the BMTC bus (KA 57 F 2932). Simal escaped without injuries. The driver of the BMTC bus fled the scene.
The incident occurred on the Lingarajapuram Main Road near Sri Sri Veeranjeneya Swamy Temple, as both vehicles were heading towards Hennur Junction.
In another incident about half an hour later, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car at Meenakunte Hosur near the ITC bus stop on Ballari Road in the northern part of the city.
The Chikkajala traffic police have registered a hit-and-run case and suspect the victim to be aged between 29 and 30 years. The car driver has been detained.
In the Mico Layout traffic police station limits, a 20-year-old man died after the luggage auto-rickshaw he was riding in toppled sideways below the Central Silk Board metro station around 10.30 pm on Sunday.
The victim, Davanagere native and Bandepalya resident Rohit Kumar, sustained severe head injuries after falling out of the auto and hitting a metro pillar. He succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.
A police officer from the station mentioned that besides the driver, Arjun, three others were seated in the front of the auto. Arjun has been booked for causing death by negligence.
Published 08 July 2024, 23:43 IST