Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Kanaka Utsava to be annual event

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting of the authority, where he directed that the Utsava should have programmes that reflect the life objectives of visionaries.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 23:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 23:02 IST
KarnatakaSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us