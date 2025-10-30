<p>Bengaluru: The Kaginele Development Authority decided on Thursday to approve works worth Rs 34 crore and also conduct the Kanaka Utsava (celebrating the legacy of 16th-century saint Kanakadasa) every year in Kaginele.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting of the authority, where he directed that the Utsava should have programmes that reflect the life objectives of visionaries.</p>.<p>It was suggested that programmes should be held through coordination between Kaginele Development Authority and the Kanaka Adhyayana Peetha. It was also decided to create a fund to continuously hold programmes.</p>