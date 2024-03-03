JOIN US
BMTC extends support through jobs to dependents of deceased staff

Last Updated 02 March 2024, 21:44 IST

Bengaluru: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday presented appointment letters to the dependents of deceased employees of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). 

The BMTC said it distributed recruitment letters to the dependents of 50 deceased candidates, offering them the posts of junior assistants and data entry operators, on compassionate grounds. 

The bus operator said that the dependents of 200 deceased candidates were recruited on compassionate grounds to Class-3 (non-supervisory) and Class-4 posts in October and November 2023 as per merit and the availability of vacancies. 

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has invited applications to hire 2,500 conductors in the BMTC through direct recruitment. Candidates can apply through the KEA website (https://kea.kar.nic.in) from March 3 to April. 

Candidates can submit online applications after making sure they understand the qualifications, physical fitness and other conditions. 

(Published 02 March 2024, 21:44 IST)
