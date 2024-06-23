BMTC intensifies drives to curb ticketless travel

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has intensified its efforts to curb ticketless travel in and around the city. In May, BMTC checking staff conducted inspections on 19,125 bus trips which resulted in the penalisation of 4,064 passengers travelling without tickets, from whom a total penalty of Rs 8,25,210 was collected. Additionally, 1,092 cases were booked against conductors for dereliction of duty.