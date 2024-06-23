BMTC intensifies drives to curb ticketless travel

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has intensified its efforts to curb ticketless travel in and around the city. In May, BMTC checking staff conducted inspections on 19,125 bus trips which resulted in the penalisation of 4,064 passengers travelling without tickets, from whom a total penalty of Rs 8,25,210 was collected. Additionally, 1,092 cases were booked against conductors for dereliction of duty.
The checking staff also took action against male passengers for occupying seats reserved exclusively for women passengers. A total of 501 male passengers were fined, resulting in penalties amounting to Rs 50,100, as per the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules 94 read with Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
BMTC advises all passengers to purchase tickets or opt for daily, weekly, or monthly passes while travelling in BMTC buses.
