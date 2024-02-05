JOIN US
Bomb hoax e-mail sent to school in north Bengaluru

The incident occurred on January 28, but came to light only on Sunday.
Last Updated 05 February 2024, 03:08 IST

Bengaluru: A school in northern Bengaluru received a bomb threat email, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

The incident occurred on January 28, but came to light only on Sunday. 

According to the police, the email was received by the principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya IISC in Yeshwantpur at his official address at 7.37 am. The email was sent from sahukarisrinivasarao65@gmail.com and read: “In your school one bomb is their it will blast tomorrow morning 10:20.” 

The principal informed the police, who roped in the bomb squad and anti-sabotage teams. They declared the threat a hoax after a thorough search. 

A case was registered at the Yeshwantpur police station under IPC sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication). Investigations are on, police said. 

(Published 05 February 2024, 03:08 IST)
