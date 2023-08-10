Brand Bengaluru: Citizens suggest ideas to improve green cover

The BBMP is working closely with schools and colleges to encourage students to plant and protect trees, aiming to enhance the city's greenery.
During the 'Green Bengaluru' session, part of the Brand Bengaluru initiative, BBMP Special Commissioner (Estate and Lakes) Preeti Gehlot mentioned receiving numerous suggestions to improve the city’s greenery and stated that a detailed report would be prepared soon.
"Green Bengaluru is one of the seven themes under Brand Bengaluru, and we have received many suggestions in this regard. Over the next few years, we need to focus on improving the green cover in the city and we will prepare a detailed report based on the suggestions," Gehlot said.
In the session, activists, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and citizens stressed the need for monitoring the effectiveness of compensatory afforestation, prevention of sewage entry into lakes, and park development.
Citizens also stressed the importance of increased coordination among BBMP, BDA, and BWSSB to safeguard the environment. They also highlighted the necessity to revitalize lakes and enhance groundwater levels.