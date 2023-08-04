Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bribe for khata: BBMP official, aide arrested

The arrested are Nataraj, Revenue Inspector, BBMP – Mahadevapura Zone, and Pavan, his accomplice.
Last Updated 04 August 2023, 22:50 IST

Follow Us

Lokayukta Police on Friday arrested a BBMP revenue inspector and an accomplice for accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the manager of a real estate company, for processing khatas.

The arrested are Nataraj, Revenue Inspector, BBMP – Mahadevapura Zone, and Pavan, his accomplice. They have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Lokayukta Police said Manjunath, manager of Mukunda Developers in Kodigehalli, had applied for khatas for 79 flats in Brindavan Apartments, in Mahadevapura.

Nataraj demanded a bribe of Rs 7.9 lakh at Rs 10,000 per khata. He asked Manjunath to pay him Rs 5 lakh in advance and the remaining sum after the khatas are issued.

Acting on Manjunath’s lead, the Lokayukta police set a trap for Nataraj in his own office. They asked Manjunath to inform Nataraj that he would make the advance payment at the BBMP Mahadevapura office.

On Friday, as directed by Nataraj, Pavan received the money from Manjunath at the BBMP office and later, handed it over to Nataraj. Police caught them while the money was being handed over and arrested them.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 August 2023, 16:48 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsBBMPbribery

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT