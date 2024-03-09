Brookfield's Rameshwaram Cafe, ‘secure and in high spirits’, to reopen today

Bengaluru: Seven days after an IED-triggered blast rocked the Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru’s Brookefield, the eatery is all set to restart its operation on Saturday, boasting beefed-up security and high spirits, as stated by the co-founders.
Divya Raghavendra Rao, the cafe’s MD, addresses the media on Friday.
Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder of The Rameshwaram Cafe, expressed gratitude to the investigators for quickly completing their work inside the cafe, enabling its reopening within days.
Addressing the bomber directly, Divya shared with reporters, “My direct answer to the bomber is, after every war, there is peace, revolution, change, and growth in the system. This is one such war, and if he thinks he has caused harm, he should know that we have risen again with more energy and mammoth support.”
Divya made these comments on Friday after a formal re-inauguration of the blast-affected branch, coinciding with Mahashivaratri and Women’s Day.
Raghavendra Rao, Divya’s husband and co-founder, remarked that the event had not affected their spirit in the slightest. “Not just mine, but our 1,500-member family (employees across five branches) is now more energized. Not a single employee, including the three who were injured during the blast, has quit. This alone demonstrates that such events cannot push us into the dark,” he said.
Metal detector Security is placed in the entrance after blast is happen the reopening of The Rameshwaram Café Green Avenue Plot 1 ITPL Main Rd EPIP Zone Brooke field in Bengaluru on Friday 08th March 2024.
The owners have implemented an elaborate security plan, evident on Friday as two metal detectors stood at the cafe’s entrance during the inauguration. In addition, the management has hired four ex-servicemen as security consultants and installed additional CCTV cameras across all branches.
On March 1, a Friday, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) triggered a blast at the cafe, injuring ten people. The eatery was cordoned off, with shattered glass and half-eaten food marking the chaos.
A week later, the scene transformed dramatically. The aroma of freshly made masala dosas filled the air, prayers echoed through the space, and the National Anthem was sung, signifying a resurgence of warmth, love, and patriotism, in stark contrast to the darkness of the previous week.
The cafe, which suffered damages of Rs 10 lakh, was swiftly renovated within just two days.
People enjoying workers distributing food after the reopening of The Rameshwaram Café Green Avenue Plot 1 ITPL Main Rd EPIP Zone Brooke field in Bengaluru on Friday 08th March 2024.
Saujas Bellur, co-owner of the Brookefield franchise, told DH that the franchise, which employs around 180 staff members, will operate at full capacity from Saturday, 6 am, except for the three injured individuals.
Anand Kumar, a resident of Kundalahalli and a regular at the cafe, believed that the reopening would send a strong message to the bomber and draw a large crowd in solidarity.
Divya remarked, “I have six children: five are my cafe outlets, all fit and running, and one is my three-month-old baby boy.”