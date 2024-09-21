BTech student arrested in Bengaluru for filming inside women’s washroom    

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old BTech student was arrested on Friday for allegedly recording videos inside the women’s washroom at his college on the western outskirts of Bengaluru.
The Kumbalagodu police identified the suspect as Kushal K, a final-year computer science student and resident of Chikkagollarahatti near Magadi.
The incident came to light when a student using the washroom noticed Kushal’s mobile phone near a cubicle and screamed, attracting the attention of nearby students.
Upon arrival, they found one of the cubicles locked. Despite calls for the person inside to open the door, there was no response, raising suspicions.
The students forcibly broke open the door and discovered Kushal inside, a police officer involved in the investigation stated. The crowd confiscated his phone.
"We took Kushal to the principal and informed him that he had been recording videos in the washroom. He admitted to it," a student from the college, speaking on condition of anonymity, told DH.
The incident occurred around 10.45 am, while most students were in class. As news spread across the campus, hundreds of students left their classrooms to stage a protest, demanding strict action against Kushal.
Shortly after the protest began, two police platoons arrived to control the situation, and college authorities handed Kushal over to the police.
An investigating officer revealed that a review of Kushal's phone uncovered two videos recorded between 10.30 and 10.45 am. The phone will be sent for forensic examination for further analysis.
While the police are investigating where the girl found the phone, another student mentioned that she heard a notification sound, leading her to discover the phone’s camera in the washroom.
Police have filed an FIR under Section 77 of the BNS Act, which pertains to voyeurism and the violation of women's privacy.
