<p>With the month of November approaching, here we take a look at bank holidays in India, scheduled by the Reserve Bank of India as well as the state government.</p><p>In India, both public and private sector banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays along with the Sundays of every month. </p><p>Besides, banks will also remain closed on the dates listed below on account of different festivals.</p><p>However, some holidays will differ across states as per local needs and festivals.</p>.<p><strong>Here's the list:</strong></p><p><strong>November 1</strong>: All banks closed in Manipur on account of Kut, Puducherry for Puducherry Liberation Day, Haryana for Haryana Day, and Karnataka for Kannada Rajyothsava. (Saturday)</p><p><strong>November 2</strong>: Sunday (Across all states)</p><p><strong>November 5</strong>: All banks closed in Odisha and Telangana on account of Karthika Purnima. And on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, all banks will remain closed in other states, except, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Tripura. (Wednesday)</p><p><strong>November 7</strong>: All banks will be closed in Meghalaya on account of Wangala festival. (Friday)</p><p><strong>November 8</strong>: Second Saturday (Across all states)</p><p><strong>November 9</strong>: Sunday (Across all states)</p><p><strong>November 11</strong>: All banks will remain closed in Sikkim for Lhabab Duchen. (Friday)</p><p><strong>November 22</strong>: Fourth Saturday (Across all states)</p><p><strong>November 23</strong>: Sunday (Across all states). And in Meghalaya for Seng Kut Snem.</p><p><strong>November 25</strong>: All banks will remain closed in Punjab on account of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's Martyrdom Day. (Tuesday)</p><p><strong>November 30</strong>: Sunday (Across all states)</p>