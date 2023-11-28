JOIN US
Bangalore University rejects claims of poor quality food at hostels  

A few days ago, students at the PG hostel on the Jnanabharati campus claimed there were worms in the food served to them, and staged a protest demanding action against the warden and director of students' welfare.
Last Updated 27 November 2023, 22:01 IST

The Bangalore University (BU) administration has refuted students' claims of poor quality food being served at its hostels, attributing the allegations to one post graduate student with an apparent agenda to tarnish its image.

In a statement, varsity authorities identified the student as Ramalingappa, a second year PG student in Political Science. The registrar (Administration) clarified that Ramalingappa attempted to harm the university's reputation by circulating old videos and photographs.

"We had received several complaints against that particular student about illegal activities and causing trouble to other students,” the statement reads.

“However, in the interest of his education/career, the university had not initiated any action, but warned him several times. One such stern warning was given recently."

A few days ago, students at the PG hostel on the Jnanabharati campus claimed there were worms in the food served to them, and staged a protest demanding action against the warden and director of students' welfare.

BengaluruBengaluru newsBangalore University

