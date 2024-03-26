Burning issue: Fire at garbage dump rattle Kumbalgodu apartment dwellers 

Bengaluru: Residents of an apartment in Kumbalgodu in the city’s southwestern outskirts have raised concerns over rampant dumping and burning of garbage near their doorstep, which exposes them to serious health issues.
On March 22, residents of Gopalan Olympia penned a letter to the local police, detailing their growing anxiety over a spate of accidental fires erupting at the dumping site in recent weeks. They fear that the fumes emanating from the site pose a serious health risk for vulnerable groups like children and senior citizens of their community.
On March 21, residents noticed blazes at six different instances. They immediately called the fire tenders that fought for an hour to douse the flames.
"We cannot breathe this air and are living with an acrid smell pervading our homes. This can lead to breathing problems and other issues for us. It is a grave situation," they had written, alleging a mix of harmful articles and medical waste leading to "noxious fumes".
Residents have urged authorities to hold an investigation into the components being dumped at the site, strict action against the offenders, increased police patrolling, and a robust waste management infrastructure to prevent fire incidents.
Although the Kumbalgodu police did not register an FIR, saying the gram panchayat should address the issue, an officer said they have ramped up patrolling. "We have also written to the panchayat regarding this," he said.
The Kumbalgodu panchayat development officer held the K Gollahalli panchayat responsible for the mess since the site falls in the latter's jurisdiction. The K Gollahalli panchayat development officer refused to comment.
Prolonged exposure to suspended particulate matter and chemicals in the smoke could lead to a host of respiratory issues, including triggering allergies, asthma, bronchitis, and obstruction of airways.
"The content of suspended particulate matter in the air and the chemical composition of the smoke needs to be scientifically measured, before the right action can be taken," said Dr Arvind Kasthuri, chief of medical services, St John's Hospital.
(Published 25 March 2024, 22:29 IST)