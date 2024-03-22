BWSSB aims for a water-sufficient city by July 1

Efforts are also being made to promote use of treated water, he added. “We have directed bulk users to gradually reduce their water consumption by 20% to mitigate the impact of groundwater depletion. Additionally, we are providing treated water at subsidised rates for non-drinking purposes, including the ongoing IPL match,” he said, adding that as many as 49 commercial entities in the city use only treated water to carry out their industrial needs. BWSSB has also booked three cases in Sanjay Nagar, HSR Layout and Mahadevapura limits for violating guidelines on the ban on use of Cauvery and borewell water for vehicle wash, gardening and construction purposes.