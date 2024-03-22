BWSSB aims for a water-sufficient city by July 1

Bengaluru: Even as the city is witnessing the worst water crisis in the recent times, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has sparked hopes of water security by announcing that the board will ensure that Bengaluru is water-sufficient by July 1.
To achieve this, BWSSB is following a three-pronged approach for water conservation, utilisation of treated water, and groundwater replenishment. Speaking to media persons, BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V, assured that BWSSB is confident of making the city water surplus in two years, by July 2026.
Making mandatory the construction of two recharge pits for every new borewell and rejuvenation of lakes are among the slew of measures taken up by BWSSB to improve groundwater levels, Manohar said. “Considering that 40% of the city’s water demand relies on borewells, we are actively replenishing more than 14 lakes with 1,300 MLD of water. Our focus remains on further lake restoration. We are also prioritizing rainwater recharge through dormant borewells across the city,” he said.
Efforts are also being made to promote use of treated water, he added. “We have directed bulk users to gradually reduce their water consumption by 20% to mitigate the impact of groundwater depletion. Additionally, we are providing treated water at subsidised rates for non-drinking purposes, including the ongoing IPL match,” he said, adding that as many as 49 commercial entities in the city use only treated water to carry out their industrial needs. BWSSB has also booked three cases in Sanjay Nagar, HSR Layout and Mahadevapura limits for violating guidelines on the ban on use of Cauvery and borewell water for vehicle wash, gardening and construction purposes.
Manohar said citizens mustmake judicious use of available water sourced from Cauvery and borewells.
Hotels to get green star rating
Hotels and restaurants demonstrating commitment to water conservation recycling and groundwater development will be eligible for a ‘Green Star’ rating. BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V announced that the board will evaluate water-saving efforts based on consumption data. Responding to requests from the Hotel Owners’ Association BWSSB has agreed to provide water-saving stickers that can be installed at high water usage areas within hotels and restaurants in order to spread awareness on indiscriminate use of water.
‘Install aerators by March 31’
BWSSB has warned citizens that their water supply will be cut down by as much as 50% if they fail to install aerators to the taps in their establishments. Along with a water supply cut these establishments will also have to pay a Rs 5000 penalty if they fail to adhere to the rule. BWSSB has made it mandatory to install aerators by March 31 in malls commercial establishments apartment complexes government buildings religious and public establishments.