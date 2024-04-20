BWSSB equipped to supply 10 MLD of treated water

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is equipped to supply 10 million litres a day (MLD) of treated water to construction sites, industries, and commercial establishments, BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V said on Friday.
After meeting representatives from CREDAI and Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF), Manohar said that the board, through its sewage treatment plants (STPs), is able to treat close to 1,200 MLD of water.
"At present, with the help of tankers, we are equipped to supply close to 10 MLD of treated water. Going ahead, we also plan to lay pipelines on sites where the demand for treated water is high,” he said.
The BWSSB will also act as a facilitator to help meet the demands of the construction industry by connecting them with a decentralised STP at apartment complexes close to construction sites.
"We have requested the BAF and CREDAI to work together to map the existing decentralised STPs with major construction sites. Once there is a mapping, it would ensure better supply,” he said.
The BWSSB has also asked the BAF to submit a zone-wise list of the available STPs and the quantity of treated water.
To ensure the quality of treated water from the decentralised STPs at the apartment complexes, the BWSSB will also empanel the apartments based on the quality report.
"The water from the STPs in the apartment complexes will be tested at a third-party laboratory and based on the results, the apartments will be given a certificate,” Manohar said.
(Published 19 April 2024, 21:18 IST)