BWSSB files 36 cases against illegal borewells over 45 days

Bengaluru: In its effort to regulate borewell digging, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has filed close to 36 cases against unauthorised drillers in the last 45 days alone.
In March, during a severe water shortage in the city caused by declining groundwater levels, the BWSSB mandated that all new borewells must obtain its prior approval.
BWSSB chairman Ramprasat Manohar V stated that officials have been vigilant and addressing complaints regarding borewell drilling. “We depend on public complaints (against illegal borewell drilling) since we practically cannot watch all areas,” he said. “Our officials have been visiting areas from where complaints come and prevent drillings.”
However, citizens said the board’s action did not stop rampant drilling and continued despite the restrictions.
“Initially, BWSSB officials would visit and take action. However, many times, borewell drilling would stop temporarily and resume after a while. Over the last two weeks, the BWSSB has not been very active in addressing the complaints as well,” said Sandeep Anirudhan, a civic activist from Whitefield.
A citizen of Gaurav Nagar, JP Nagar 7th Phase, said that a local resident drilled a borewell in a residential plot and was illegally selling the water to tankers.
Despite attempts to report the violation, they received no response from the authorities. “(The drilling) caused water misuse and traffic problems, affecting lives of the residents. We have been trying to get the authority’s attention, but did not receive a response,” a representative of Gaurav Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association said. Anirudhan said many commercial builders had obtained permission under the domestic category and were drilling borewells using this permission letter.
“The BWSSB should also keep a watch on such misrepresentations.
“Clearly, they take permission for domestic use and drill borewells during construction. The water from these borewells is eventually used for construction and to run commercial establishments,” he said.
Manohar, however, said the officers would attend to every complaint and urged people to raise issues with the board. “Public should take a step forward and report any such issues to the BWSSB,” he said.