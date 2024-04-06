BWSSB to crack down on PGs operating illegal water connection

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has decided to crack down on paying guest accommodations that are operating by drawing illegal water connections.

BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V, who received a complaint stating that close to 43 PGs in Kadugodi had drawn illegal connections, directed officials to immediately inspect these areas and submit a report.

"Operating a commercial establishment by drawing out illegal water connections is punishable and we will take action immediately. I have heard that such cases are higher in the outer areas of the city. Our officials will inspect and submit a report soon,” Manohar said.

Manohar also received many other complaints during the phone-in programme organised on Friday. He directed the engineers to take suitable action within a week and report the same.

Cauvery Stage V project: Traffic cops to chip in

The BWSSB, on Friday, met traffic police personnel seeking their support to complete the Cauvery Stage V project. While the project is nearing completion, the BWSSB is yet to lay pipelines in a few areas and this would require road closure.

The board asked the police to provide closure on a few roads around Vajarahalli, Anjanapura, Bannerghatta Main Road, and Basapura Main Road.

BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V asked the officials to make arrangements to close the roads and plan alternative routes accordingly.

Quality check

Following a scare of a cholera outbreak in the city, the BWSSB assured that the board was testing the water supplied to the city regularly.

“We follow standard chlorination procedures and the chances of contamination are very low,” said the BWSSB chairman.

He added that water samples are being collected at multiple stages and the board is keeping a close watch on the results. “We collect and test samples at the input, during processing, in storage, and also at the end point. We ensure that there are no quality concerns,” Manohar added.