BWSSB to organise water adalat on June 13

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will organise a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday.
Grievances related to water billing, and delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, providing water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.
Consumers from the BWSSB's (North-2)-1, (South-1)-1, (South-2)-1, (Southwest-1), (Southwest-4), (East-1)-2, (East-2)-2, (Southeast-2), (Southeast-5), (West-1)-2 and (West -2)-2 subdivisions can take part.
Call 1916 for details or to report any problems related to water supply.
Published 11 June 2024, 21:56 IST