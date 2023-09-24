Call for Bengaluru bandh on Sept 26 over Cauvery

An umbrella organisation representing pro-Kannada outfits, political groups and farmers' associations has called for a Bengaluru bandh on September 26 to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
The 6 am to 6 pm shutdown could disrupt normal life as it might affect BMTC bus operations, auto and cab services, private businesses and educational institutions.
The bandh was announced by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj and farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar on Saturday.
The organisers plan to take out a procession at 11 am on Tuesday from Town Hall to Freedom Park, where a protest meeting will be held. A 'Karnataka bandh' is also on the cards, Nagaraj said.
The bandh's supporters include a federation of farmers' associations, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Karnataka Sugarcane Growers' Association, the Bengaluru Navanirmana Party, the KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) and at least three associations representing auto and cab drivers.
However, some pro-Kannada outfits, including the T A Narayana Gowda faction of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), haven't supported the bandh call.
Bengaluru police are still assessing the situation and will take a decision about security arrangements depending on the developments, police commissioner B Dayananda told DH.
While a senior BMTC official said bus operations would remain unaffected, the KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation called upon the transport corporation's staff to make the bandh successful. No bus should come out of any BMTC depot between 6 am and 6 pm, the federation said in a statement.
The Ola, Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, the Peace Auto Union, and the Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers' Union have asked their members to skip work for a day.
Raghu Narayana Gowda, state president of the Peace Auto Union, which claims to have nearly 10,000 members, said they would also hold a rally from National College in Basavanagudi to Mysore Bank Circle that day.
M Manjunath, president of the Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers' Union, said while they supported the bandh, a final decision would be taken at a meeting called by pro-Kannada and farmer outfits on Monday.
The shutdown may also affect mid-term school exams, but no decision has been taken about declaring a holiday.
KAMS general secretary D Shashi Kumar said a decision to close schools would be taken on Monday. "We will participate in the bandh by wearing black ribbons or clothes. We will assess the situation on Monday and take a decision about declaring a holiday for Tuesday," he stated.
Tech companies may decide for themselves about giving employees the work-from-home option or declaring a holiday.
Manas Das, president of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), said: "We will take a call after a day or two. Companies will decide for themselves. There is no directive from ORRCA as of now. We are looking at the bandh and based on the impact, companies are advised to take a call."