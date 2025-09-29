Car driver held for stealing gold from customer's house in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A car driver was arrested for stealing 30 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh from a customer's residence in Ganesh Block.</p>.<p>The victim stated in her complaint that the driver had arrived at her house on August 26 to accompany her to her farm in Gandasi, Hassan district. She asked him to wait, removed her ornaments, and placed them on a television rack before going to bathe. On returning, she found both the ornaments and the driver missing.</p>.<p>Repeated calls to the driver went unanswered as his phone was switched off. A case of theft was registered at the Nandini Layout police station.</p>.Bengaluru | BWSSB revenue can rise by Rs 330 cr with fewer leaks: Study .<p>The police traced the suspect, Darshan KS, 34, near his residence in Annapoorneshwari Nagar. He was produced before the court on September 6 and remanded to police custody for five days.</p>.<p>During interrogation, Darshan admitted that he had taken the ornaments to a gold-melting shop, where they were melted into a bar and kept at his house.</p>.<p>On September 8, the police seized Darshan's car and the gold bar from his wife. The suspect was produced before the court later that day and remanded in judicial custody.</p>