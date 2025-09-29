Menu
Car driver held for stealing gold from customer's house in Bengaluru

The victim stated in her complaint that the driver had arrived at her house on August 26 to accompany her to her farm in Gandasi, Hassan district.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 21:17 IST
Published 28 September 2025, 21:17 IST
