Carnatic musicians to perform for sustainability in Bengaluru on Saturday

A group of Carnatic musicians will come together for a performance that aims to highlight humans’ relationship with the environment. Titled ‘Home: SOS (Sounds of Sustainability)’, it is headlined by award-winning vocalist Sushma Soma.
“‘Home’ is a critically acclaimed album by Sushma, and the event is inspired by the album,” says Aishwarya Natarajan, the producer of the show. The songs that Sushma will perform are from the album but the event is more than just a concert. It’s a production that also involves storytelling, movement, and audience activities.
On the stage, vocalist Sushma will be joined by Adyar D Balasubramani on nadaswaram, N Deepan on parai, M Rajendran on thamuru, Sumesh Narayanan on percussion and M Vijay on satti. Though the music is derived from Carnatic music, it is largely experimental. The 2.5-hour show will be accompanied with dance performances choreographed by Mythili Prakash.
Questions on the environment and sustainability will be thrown to the audience through the course of the performance. A scavenger hunt will help the audience reflect on sustainable practices and waste management.
On January 20, 6 pm, at Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwanthpur. Tickets online.