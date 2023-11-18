CCB busts cricket betting racket; freezes 41,71,000 in 3 bank accounts

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police busted a cricket betting racket and arrested a master bookie, officials said Friday. The arrested has been identified as Prakash Shetty.
According to the CCB, the officials from the Special Enquiry wing received information that one person, in front of a house on Shankarapura’s Pampa Mahakavi Road on October 19, had obtained the user ID and password of allexch.bet from the master bookie and gave it to his accomplices for cricket betting.
Subsequently, the officials arrested Shetty and seized Rs 1.50 lakh in cash and one mobile phone. A case was registered at the Shankarapura police station.
The CCB officers who took over the probe found during Shetty’s questioning that he was training four people from other states in Udupi under the Ajekar police station limits in Karkala taluk.
The officials said Shetty trained his accomplices about allexch.bet and other online betting apps by creating a WhatsApp group called ‘Team Developer’ at a house in the coastal district.
On November 16, the CCB officials raided the house and seized six mobile phones and one tablet device. They also froze Rs 41,71,000 from three bank accounts used for the crime, the officials said, adding that further investigations are on.