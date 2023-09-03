CCB conducts surprise checks on interstate buses

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Saturday conducted surprise checks on interstate private buses plying to Bengaluru from different states. The operation was initiated following a tip-off regarding illegal transportation of drugs from other states. However, the search yielded no results, a CCB official said.
Ten officials conducted the checks and were assisted by a dog squad. The officers and staff were stationed at the city outskirts and conducted inspections between 5 am and 9 am.
S D Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner (Crime), told DH that Nelamangala was the primary checkpoint, however, a few staff members boarded different buses in the outskirts to scout for any suspicious activities.
“We checked the buses mainly for the drugs but didn’t find anything,” he said.
In another operation, CCB issued an externment order for Shivaraj, also known as Kulla Shiva, a known rowdy-sheeter in the jurisdiction of Byadarahalli police station.
"He has been banned from entering any area under the BBMP limits for one year until August 17, 2024," said Sharanappa.
Shivaraj faced accusations in over 10 cases across Byadarahalli, Tavarekere, Madanayakanahalli, and Kumbalgodu. Sharanappa explained that despite multiple warnings, Shivaraj remained involved in criminal activities, leading to his externment to Tumakuru.