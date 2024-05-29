Central Crime Branch sends notices to eight more participants of Bengaluru rave party

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) issued notices to eight more people on Tuesday over the alleged rave party held at a farmhouse near Electronics City.
The CCB earlier issued notices to eight people to appear for questioning in the case.
Telugu actor Hema Kolla and 85 others who attended the party on the intervening night of May 19 and 20 have tested positive for drug use. At least 101 people attended the event, which was advertised as a birthday party.
"None of the eight people who were served notices earlier appeared for questioning. We will send them notices again in a few days. If they don’t appear despite the second notice, we will consider issuing arrest warrants,” a senior police officer monitoring the investigations told DH.
The CCB plans to question the suspects in batches because there are more than 80 of them, according to the officer.
Aashi Roy, another Telugu actor who claimed in a video that she attended the event presuming it to be a birthday party and was unaware about the contraband, has tested negative for drug use.
The CCB has so far arrested six people, including organisers and drug peddlers, in the case.
The CCB raided GR Farmhouse in Hebbagodi and recovered 15.56 grams of MDMA, 6.2 grams of cocaine, six grams of hydroganja and five mobile phones, besides impounding two cars.
A car with a sticker of an MLA and minister from Andhra Pradesh was found at the scene. The CCB is investigating who owns the luxury car and how they got the MLA's sticker.
