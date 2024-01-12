Changes at Iblur Junction drastically reduce congestion

The traffic police removed metro barricades and debris on the lane below the metro viaduct and opened it up for traffic movement from the Bellandur signal to the Ecospace junction. People going towards Sarjapur Road are now being diverted at the Bellandur Gate while those going towards Ecospace from HSR Layout can take an immediate U-turn before the Iblur junction under the metro viaduct. This has reduced the time vehicles going straight need to take to cross the junction, bringing down the overall congestion levels.