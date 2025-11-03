Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Childless woman kidnaps four-year-old child in Bengaluru; arrested

The woman, Hemavathi, and her friend Khurshid alias Kamala allegedly kidnapped the boy from near his home in Hunasemaranahalli on October 25.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 21:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2025, 21:06 IST
India NewsBengalurubengaluru crimechild kidnapping

Follow us on :

Follow Us