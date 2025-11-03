Childless woman kidnaps four-year-old child in Bengaluru; arrested

<p>Bengaluru: Married thrice but without a child, a 43-year-old woman allegedly kidnapped a four-year-old boy in northern Bengaluru last month, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The woman, Hemavathi, and her friend Khurshid alias Kamala allegedly kidnapped the boy from near his home in Hunasemaranahalli on October 25.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Bihar to see three new portfolios for murder, kidnapping, extortion if Lalu's son voted to power: Amit Shah.<p>Police said Hemavathi, who had separated from all three husbands and did not have a child, sought Khurshid’s help to plan the abduction.</p>.<p>The boy’s father Amariah, 25, an autorickshaw driver, approached the police after his son went missing.</p>.<p>Investigators scanned CCTV footage, which showed a woman picking up the boy. Police later tracked down and arrested both women.</p>