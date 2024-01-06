Chitra Santhe: Vehicles prohibited on Kumara Krupa Road on January 7

As the city is all set to host the 21st Chitra Santhe at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Sunday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has restricted vehicular movement on Kumara Krupa Road, from Windsor Manor Junction to Shivananda Circle, from 6 am to 9 pm.
Vehicles going from Maurya Circle and Anand Rao Circle towards Windsor Manor should go straight at Race View Junction on Race Course Road and proceed towards Basaveshwara Circle, Old High Grounds Junction, and T Chowdaiah Road to reach Windsor Manor.
Those travelling from PG Halli towards Shivananda Circle should move towards Old High Grounds Junction, LRDE Junction, Basaveshwara Circle, to reach Race Course Road and proceed further.
Parking arrangements
Four-wheelers: Railway Parallel Road, Crescent Road, Race Course Road, Dr NS Hardikar Bharath Sevadal School, BDA parking place.
Two-wheelers: Government quarters, Crescent Road.