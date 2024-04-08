Cholera scare at Bangalore medical college: 13 out of 47 students discharged   

Bengaluru: As many as thirteen of the 47 students from the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), who displayed symptoms of cholera and were admitted to Victoria Hospital, were discharged on Sunday.

A statement to this effect, issued by the BMCRI dean and director Dr Ramesh Krishna K, also revealed that many other students had been discharged earlier.

"Only one student has been kept under observation at the trauma centre since we are awaiting the culture report to confirm it is a case of cholera,” the statement said.

The student awaiting results is also expected to be discharged on Monday.