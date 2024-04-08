Cholera scare at Bangalore medical college: 13 out of 47 students discharged   

Bengaluru: As many as thirteen of the 47 students from the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), who displayed symptoms of cholera and were admitted to Victoria Hospital, were discharged on Sunday.
A statement to this effect, issued by the BMCRI dean and director Dr Ramesh Krishna K, also revealed that many other students had been discharged earlier.
"Only one student has been kept under observation at the trauma centre since we are awaiting the culture report to confirm it is a case of cholera,” the statement said.
The student awaiting results is also expected to be discharged on Monday.
On Friday, the hospital reported that 47 students residing in the BMCRI girls' hostel were admitted to Victoria Hospital with acute gastroenteritis and weakness.
The stool samples of all the admitted students were collected and sent for culture and sensitivity tests. The report that came on Saturday showed two cases positive for cholera.
Following the report, BMCRI suspended the hostel warden, Dr Akhilandeshwari, while also temporarily shutting the kitchen and carrying out disinfection. Authorities are now supplying food to the hostel from the kitchen at Victoria Hospital.
Beside servicing all the Reverse Osmosis (RO) water tanks, the authorities also plan to install three new ones.
(Published 07 April 2024, 19:57 IST)