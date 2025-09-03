Citizens battle rain chaos as Bengaluru sees flyovers, flooded underpasses

<p>Bengaluru: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for Bengaluru and parts of South Interior Karnataka, citizens are bracing for continuous rain until September 3.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the city is expected to see light to moderate showers with gusty winds. Between 4 pm and 7 pm on Tuesday, less than 5 mm of rainfall was recorded.</p>.<p>Over the last two days, spells of rain have triggered waterlogging and heavy traffic across Indiranagar, MG Road, Sahakarnagar, Bellandur, Hebbal, BTM Layout and RT Nagar. The showers on Tuesday evening worsened peak-hour congestion in these areas.</p>.<p>Commuters through Hebbal complained of prolonged delays.</p>.<p>"The daily evening rain, especially during the rush hour, has increased my return commute from 30 minutes to over 70 minutes. This has been the case for the last two days," said Akshay, a corporate employee who travels between Hebbal and Seshadripuram.</p>.<p>"Earlier, only the flyover would get crowded, but since the loop opened, even a moderate rain or inconvenience causes jams up to Mehkri Circle," he added.</p>.Rains lash several parts of Karnataka, IMD issues orange, yellow alerts.<p>The Shivananda Circle steel flyover, linking Race Course Road and Seshadripuram, too, saw bottlenecks between 6 pm and 8 pm. "The flyover gets worse even with mild rain. The railway underpass floods and adds to the mess. On Monday, I was stuck for more than 20 minutes," said a resident of Seshadripuram.</p>.<p>On the Outer Ring Road, commuters reported 30 to 45 minutes to cover just 2 km on Tuesday. The new double-decker flyover near Silk Board resembled a “swimming pool” on Monday evening, as per user posts on social media.</p>.<p><strong>Coolest August since 2019</strong></p>.<p>The IMD said that Bengaluru recorded its coolest August since 2019, with an average maximum temperature of 27.4 °C, against the usual 28.1 °C.</p>.<p>Rainfall stood at 161.8 mm, close to the average of 162.7 mm.</p>.<p>“Overall, the month was overcast, which kept temperatures low. August 13 was especially cloudy and saw 11.6 mm of rainfall,” said an IMD official.</p>