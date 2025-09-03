Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Citizens battle rain chaos as Bengaluru sees flyovers, flooded underpasses

Commuters through Hebbal complained of prolonged delays.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 01:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 01:31 IST
BengaluruweatherCity NewsHeavy rain

Follow us on :

Follow Us