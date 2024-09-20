City mismanagement is BJP legacy, Patil hits back

Bengaluru: Industries Minister M B Patil said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for Bengaluru-Chennai Industrial Corridor on February 1, 2023 “merely as a show of intent” and “not a single acre of land was acquired until” Congress came to power.
“Of the over 1,700 acres required, we have already completed 80% of the acquisition (around 1,450 acres), and the project is progressing rapidly. With 250 acres already being state-owned, the remaining acquisition will be completed swiftly. We don’t just talk; we deliver,” Patil said.
Patil also said Bengaluru’s “mismanagement” is the BJP’s legacy.
The minister asked Goyal why Karnataka was excluded from the list of 12 industrial smart cities?
“Why the state wasn’t given a defence corridor despite contributing 63% of India’s aerospace and defence output? Why semiconductor companies interested in investing in Karnataka went to other states and why there is “always bias” in fund releases,” he sought to know.
“While these questions remain unanswered, Karnataka is rebuilding investor confidence and continues to lead in attracting GCCs, fostering innovation, and driving growth,” Patil said.
Published 19 September 2024, 22:12 IST