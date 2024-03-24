CJI Chandrachud clarifies situation after misleading video leads to online trolling

The video implies that he abruptly left the hearing while a counsel was still presenting arguments. However, CJI Chandrachud has now clarified the situation when addressing the issue.

"Just four or five days ago when I was hearing a case, I had a little pain in back, so all that I did was I placed my elbows in my armchair in the court and I just shifted my position in the chair," Chief Justice Chandrachud said, according to NDTV.

The CJI said that the misrepresented video led him to "vicious trolling and knives were out."

"What they didn't tell you was that all he did was only to shift his position in the chair. 24 years of judging can be a little strenuous which I have put in. I didn't leave the court. I only shifted my position but I was subject to vicious abuse, trolling, the knives were out but I do believe that our shoulders are broad enough and the ultimate confidence that we have is of common citizens in the work which we do," he added, according to the publication.

CJI Chandrachud at the conference also highlighted the importance of judicial officers ensuring work-life balance and effectively managing stress.

"The ability to manage stress and achieve work life balance is not separate from but rather intertwined with delivering justice completely. We often tell physicians and surgeons, 'heal thyself'. Before you heal others, you must learn how to heal yourself. The same is true about judges as well," the publication quoted him as saying.