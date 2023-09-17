Cleaner, greener stations: Southern Railway's Swachhta drive begins

The Southern Railway has launched a two-week special cleanliness campaign under the Swachhta Pakhwada awareness drive, initiated by the Ministry of Tourism to enhance travellers’ experience at train station terminals and on trains.
The campaign, which was launched at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station, Majestic, on Saturday will go on till October 2.
R N Singh, General Manager, Southern Railway, delivered the Swachhta pledge, following which a signature campaign was launched where participants vowed to keep the train station clean. The Safaai Karamcharis were the first to sign and were followed by employees of the Southern Railway.
The South West Railway Bharat Scouts and Guides staged a street drama to stress the value of cleanliness, the drawbacks of plastic consumption, and several other environmental concerns.
QR code for feedback
The station also has a QR code that travellers can scan to submit their feedback about the cleanliness of the KSR station.
The entrance of the station displayed a large globe filled with numerous plastic bottles that served as a reminder of the harm that the build-up of plastic trash has done to the planet.
The general manager was accompanied by a “plastic monster” and several station cleaners, each of whom held up informative boards with messages about cleanliness and the harmful effects of plastic.
Through the course of the campaign, different activities focused on aspects of cleanliness will be held at the headquarters, regional offices and train stations of the Southern Railway.