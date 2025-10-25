<p class="bodytext">Amid the uproar over a private school teacher allegedly thrashing a student with a PVC pipe, the Chief Minister’s Office has sought a report on the incident.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dr K Vaishnavi, officer on special duty to the CM, has written to the Principal Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy seeking a report on the incident reported at St Mary’s Public School in Sunkadakatte in Bengaluru wherein corporal punishment was administered on a student.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The CMO has tasked the department with conducting an inquiry into the incident, and subsequently take necessary action. A compliance report replete with photographs is to be submitted to the CMO.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Meanwhile, the Block Education Officer for Bengaluru North Zone-1 visited the school, and spoke to the teachers, students and representatives of the management, following which a comprehensive report was submitted to the concerned Deputy Director of Public Instruction.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“It is apparent that the principal and teachers of the school administered corporal punishment,” read the report, which, however, called for a police investigation into the incident.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A class 5 student was reportedly beaten by the principal and teachers of St Mary’s School with a PVC pipe and locked up in a room for being absent for a period of two days. The incident allegedly took place on October 14. The student’s parents subsequently filed a complaint against the principal and two teachers at the Kamakshi Palya police station. The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, meanwhile, has registered a suo motu case.</p>