<p>Bengaluru: An 18-year-old college girl was allegedly whistled at and sexually harassed by an unknown man in Indiranagar, police said on Wednesday. </p><p>The incident occurred near Sapna Book House, CMH Road Signal on 80 Feet Road, around 2.50 pm on November 10. </p><p>The first-year BCA student had just gotten off a bus at 80 Feet Road and was walking home when the man on a white scooter whistled at her. When she turned around, she saw him staring at her.</p><p>But when she walked to him to confront him, he backed away. Later, when he turned around, she scolded him and gestured as if to hit him. </p><p>It didn't end there. </p><p>As she resumed walking home, the man reappeared on his scooter and honked at her. When she turned around, he made an obscene gesture with his fist and rode away.</p><p>Based on the woman's complaint, the Indiranagar police have registered a case of sexual harassment under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are searching for the suspect.</p>