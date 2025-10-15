<p>Mangaluru: The state legislature is planning to start a degree college in politics in Bengaluru from June 2026, Legislative Council chairman Basavaraja Horatti said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>He told reporters that the syllabus for the three-year course would include political code of conduct and theory.</p>.<p>Retired professors, senior politicians and the general public with knowledge on politics would be consulted while preparing the curriculum, Horatti said. A clear picture would emerge in a month, he added.</p>.<p>Discussions had been held with Assembly Speaker U T Khader in this regard and the matter had been placed before the chief minister, who has promised grants for the planned college, he said.</p>.<p>He said 29,000 teachers’ posts were vacant in the state and that there were less than 10 students in 1,900 primary schools. Kannada medium schools were becoming weaker due to the decisions by those in power, the Council chairperson said.</p>