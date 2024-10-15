College professor in Bengaluru attempts suicide in classroom after demotion

<p>Bengaluru: A 44-year-old English professor attempted suicide by consuming pills in her classroom on Monday, police said. </p>.<p>Shabana, the head of the Department of English at a private college in Jayanagar, consumed more than 10 tablets in the classroom and collapsed around 9:45 am. She survived after staff and students rushed her to a hospital in the nick of time. </p>.<p>The hospital submitted a Medico Legal Case (MLC) report to the police. Shabana told the police that she was “harassed” by the college principal and other staff. </p>.Family of four wiped out in suspected murder-suicide tragedy in Bengaluru.<p>The police took a complaint from her and conducted a preliminary probe, which revealed that an internal inquiry was ongoing against Shabana. The inquiry had indicted Shabana for giving information about a colleague to a third person. The college authorities demoted her and she learnt about this on Monday. </p>