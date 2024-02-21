Community health officers continue protest despite minister’s assurances  

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday informed protesting community health officers (CHOs) that he has formed a committee to examine the condition of their peers in other states and is awaiting a report.
Since Monday, thousands of statewide contractual CHOs with the National Health Mission (NHM) have been protesting at Freedom Park under the banner of Akhila Karnataka State Community Health NHM Contractual Employees Union.
Their demands to the state health department include regularisation of CHOs serving for six years and more, reinstatement of the halted 5 per cent annual salary increment, provision of a monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000, and a one-time salary increase of 15 per cent, among others.
Rao assured DH that a 5 per cent increment would be granted this year, though he would not be able to provide last year’s increment. He said the committee would study the condition of CHOs in four or five other states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which would help his department to address the demands of CHOs in Karnataka.
“I want to create a proper policy regarding healthcare workers at the taluk and PHC level. A clear decision is needed as there is some conflicting work and responsibilities taken up by several types of workers such as ASHA workers, CHOs, and primary health centre medical officers,” he said.
Union’s state president Mamit Gaikwad said the protest will continue despite the minister’s visit since the CHOs are dissatisfied with his assurances.
“We welcome the decision to wait for the committee’s report, but we will continue to protest for our other demands to be met,” he said.
(Published 20 February 2024, 20:33 IST)