Concerns raised over BMTC’s efforts to improve PA system

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has mandated the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to implement audio announcements and public address systems in all its fleets by April 15. However, several passengers who spoke to DH expressed concerns about the system’s inefficiency and the mismatch between visual displays and the announcements.
While the primary issue faced by passengers was the discrepancy between audio and visual displays, other problems included BMTC staff’s reluctance to activate the PA system and the absence of separate voice announcements to distinguish between the bus’s destination and its current stop.
Passengers told DH that the voice announcements were inaccurate on several occasions. For instance, a bus traveling from Jayanagar 4th Block to K R Market missed announcing the Makkalakoota stop. Complaints also included inaudible announcements, despite the installation of four speakers.
“The announcements are never loud enough for passengers to hear; they are faint and weak,” said Revathy Rao, a regular commuter.
When asked about the reluctance of drivers and conductors to activate the PA systems, Narsappa, a BMTC conductor, said, “Having these announcements is good for first-time BMTC commuters, but it seems unnecessary for regular commuters.” He also claimed that visually impaired individuals do not commute alone, a statement contested by other passengers.
However, passengers felt that the announcements helped them stay alert during their journeys. “Unlike the metro, where the train follows a fixed schedule, buses have to navigate traffic, so having an improved PA system is beneficial. But it must function properly and seamlessly,” said Raghavendra Kumar, an IT professional.
According to BMTC officials, the announcement system was installed as soon as the High Court directed them to implement audio announcements in all their fleets. However, they admit that enforcement has been challenging.
“There are a few buses where the scrolling display shows the next stop, but the announcements are not synchronised with it, and at other times, there is only the scrolling display without any audio. We will work on this and ensure consistency. Continuous reviews are necessary,” the official said.