Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Conference on 'Climate Change and Climate Resilience' in Bengaluru

This festival/panel discussions are primarily aimed at raising awareness among the public and helping them fine-tune their sensibilities.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 22:08 IST

Follow Us

Bangalore Film Society is organising a film festival/conference on ‘Climate Change and Climate Resilience’ in collaboration with Gandhi Bhavan, and a consortium of prominent organizations on October 6 and 7 at Gandhi Bhavan Auditorium from 10am to 5 pm and at Mount Carmel College auditorium from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm on October 9 and 10.

This festival/panel discussions are primarily aimed at raising awareness among the public and helping them fine-tune their sensibilities and survive the climate change sweeping across the world as well as to nurture the environment to enhance the quality of lives to mitigate the impact of climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 September 2023, 22:08 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsClimate ChangeKarnataka

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT