Conference on 'Climate Change and Climate Resilience' in Bengaluru

Bangalore Film Society is organising a film festival/conference on ‘Climate Change and Climate Resilience’ in collaboration with Gandhi Bhavan, and a consortium of prominent organizations on October 6 and 7 at Gandhi Bhavan Auditorium from 10am to 5 pm and at Mount Carmel College auditorium from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm on October 9 and 10.
This festival/panel discussions are primarily aimed at raising awareness among the public and helping them fine-tune their sensibilities and survive the climate change sweeping across the world as well as to nurture the environment to enhance the quality of lives to mitigate the impact of climate change.