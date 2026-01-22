Confusion over Bengaluru electoral rolls as SEC delays correction process

<p>Bengaluru: The State Election Commission (SEC), which has published the draft electoral rolls for 369 wards of Bengaluru’s five municipal corporations, is yet to begin the process of enrolling new voters or allowing corrections to the rolls.</p>.<p>Although the SEC had announced that citizens could seek modifications by submitting Form 4 (addition of name), Form 5 (objections), Form 6 (corrections), Form 7 (change of residence) and Form 8 (deletion of name), these forms are currently not available on the SEC website.</p>.<p>The delay has led to confusion among voters keen to participate in the civic polls, scheduled between May 25 and June 30. Even executives manning the SEC’s helplines are reportedly unsure about the procedure for seeking changes to the draft rolls.</p>.Karnataka to carry out panchayat polls in May-June: State Election Commission.<p>Sources said the SEC is making last-minute preparations to adopt the electoral rolls prepared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) instead of compiling an independent voter database. However, the commission has not officially communicated its decision.</p>.<p>If the SEC adopts the ECI rolls, the process of seeking additions and corrections would be easier for citizens, as it is entirely online. In contrast, the SEC had earlier said modifications would have to be submitted manually to Block Level Officers (BLOs) — a process widely seen as cumbersome.</p>.<p>In November, the SEC had directed the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to prepare fresh electoral rolls within 110 days, instead of adopting the Assembly election rolls.</p>.<p>So far, the GBA has completed 12 of the 19 tasks, with the final ward-wise electoral rolls scheduled for publication on March 16. At the same time, the ECI is carrying out its annual revision of electoral rolls.</p>.<p>Sources in the GBA said a communication on any change in plan is likely in the next couple of days. However, the house-to-house verification by BLOs, scheduled to begin on January 20, has been put on hold.</p>.<p>Ramachandran R, Special Commissioner (Elections), GBA, did not respond to calls seeking comment.</p>