Contractor booked after labourer electrocuted in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Kadugodi police have booked a contractor after a labourer was electrocuted at a temporary place of stay, police officials said Saturday.
According to the police, on the evening of June 4, the victim Bipul Kumar, 29, after finishing tiles polish work, went to a room in the basement of the building where work was in progress. He was accompanied by four others.
According to a complaint by Kumar’s younger brother Pavan, since there was no light, the deceased climbed up on a metal stool and inserted a wire into the switchboard.
"He cried loudly," the complainant claimed. "The others present pulled the wire and Kumar fell. His body was cold."
It was also alleged that there was no proper electric connection and no safety measures were followed.
A police complaint was filed on June 5 and Kadugodi police booked Chenaram Kumawat, the contractor, under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
"The suspect was released on station bail,” an officer said.
Published 08 June 2024, 22:19 IST