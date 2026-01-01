<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Karnataka">Karnataka</a> police have been directed to effectively use the Aadhaar QR Code Scanner app available on both <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Android%20">Android</a> and iOS platforms for offline verification of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Aadhar%20">Aadhaar</a> identity details.</p><p>An order regarding the same was issued by Siri Gowri, Superintendent of Police (SP), State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), on December 30. The order was marked to all City Police Commissioners of the State and all District SPs, including KGF, KGNF and Karnataka Railways.</p>.Govt tightens norms to issue Aadhar card for adults in measure to thwart attempts by illegal migrants .<p>“In the 16th UIDIC Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary mentioned in reference (3), it was instructed to direct concerned parties to use the ‘Aadhaar QR Code Scanner’ mobile application to increase transparency and security in Aadhaar identity verification processes and for offline Aadhaar verification,” the order said.</p><p>“In the letter under reference (4), a request was previously made to create more awareness about the ‘Aadhaar QR Code Scanner’ mobile application developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India for offline Aadhaar verification. Therefore, it is once again requested through this letter to provide instructions to all officers/personnel working in your unit to use the 'Aadhaar QR Code Scanner' application effectively.”</p>