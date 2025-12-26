<p>Bengaluru: A 45-year-old man was hauled up to the police station after he allegedly groped a young woman while travelling on a Namma Metro train, officials said. </p><p>The woman, however, alleged in a social media video that the police did not take strict action and instead showed sympathy towards the suspect, citing his age and intoxicated condition. </p>.Namma Metro fare hike sparks outrage in Bengaluru as commuters demand rollback.<p>Muthappa, a native of Belagavi, allegedly touched the woman inappropriately and smiled, causing her severe discomfort. Enraged by his behaviour, she confronted him and alerted metro security personnel. </p><p>Security staff intervened and questioned the man. As the situation escalated, Muthappa reportedly apologised in public, even falling at the feet of people present at the Kempegowda (Majestic) metro station. However, the woman took him to the jurisdictional Upparpet police station. </p><p>Police registered a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) for indecent behaviour and let the man off after he apologised. </p><p>Muthappa, a housekeeper at a private company, was believed to be under the influence of alcohol when he was brought to the police station. </p><p>On Friday, the woman, a resident of Arekere, posted a video on Instagram, alleging that the police did not take strict action and instead showed sympathy towards the suspect, citing his age and intoxicated condition. </p><p>She said she could not tolerate his behaviour as he repeatedly tried to touch her despite her moving away during the journey. After alighting at Majestic, she recorded a video of him while he was roaming around the metro station and allegedly smiling at her. She also admitted to slapping him before approaching security guards. </p><p>However, a senior officer from the Upparpet police station denied the allegations of inaction. He said the investigating staff had asked the woman to file a formal complaint, but her parents intervened and advised against registering an FIR. “Hence, an NCR was registered and the suspect's details were noted down,” the officer told DH.</p>