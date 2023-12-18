Bengaluru: Dance festival, celebrating inclusion, draws over 1,000 participants 

Over 1,000 people took part in the community dance event called 'Tandav', a Festival of Inclusion, on Sunday at Bellandur’s Patel Public School to destigmatise disability, gender, body image and mental issues.
Using dance as a medium, the event, started in 2014 by Smileys India, aims to build an inclusive urban subculture to raise awareness about people with disabilities. Smileys India pioneers in inclusive volunteering.
Nearly 16 groups rendered stage performances; 10 to 12 of them are NGOs and schools working for children with disabilities.