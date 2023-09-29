Dark comedy on struggles of motherhood this weekend

A play on parenting and motherhood will be staged at Ranga Shankara on Sunday.
The dark comedy ‘Mummy’s Dead, Long Live Mummy!’, directed by Tiffany Hoffstetter and produced and written by Koel Purie Rinchet and Ira Dubey, is on a three-city tour across India. The play will feature original cast members, Viviane Bossina, Melinda Mayor, Laura Woody, and Koel.
The play opened in Paris to a positive response earlier this year. This encouraged Ira and Koel to bring it to India.
The story is about four young mothers, “who are struggling under the weight of understanding what motherhood really is, and are not able to celebrate it”, says Ira. “In a country like ours, the pressure to get married and have children is a lot. There are women who feel that their identity takes a backseat due to motherhood, while there are others who are able to strike a work-life balance but also possibly suffer from guilt,” elaborates Ira.
The play deals with topics like guilt, mental health, developmental issues, sexuality, bullying, racism, and parents struggling to connect with their children.
Though the play revolves around serious issues, it also offers some comic relief. “Tragedy and comedy are two sides of the same coin. It is important to know how to deal with every dark thing with a bit of laughter,” adds Ira.
The play’s goal is to “start a conversation around the struggles of motherhood, and identify people who are going through the same”, she adds.
The 75-minute-long English play is open to audiences over 15 years of age.
On October 1, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm, at Ranga Shankara, J P Nagar. Tickets available online.