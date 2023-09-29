Dark comedy on struggles of motherhood this weekend

The story is about four young mothers, “who are struggling under the weight of understanding what motherhood really is, and are not able to celebrate it”, says Ira. “In a country like ours, the pressure to get married and have children is a lot. There are women who feel that their identity takes a backseat due to motherhood, while there are others who are able to strike a work-life balance but also possibly suffer from guilt,” elaborates Ira.