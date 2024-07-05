Renukaswamy murder case: Cops say Darshan, other suspects used SIMs in other’s names

Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa, his female friend Pavithra Gowda and five others — all accused in the Renukaswamy murder case — used SIM cards bought in other people’s names, police stated in a remand application submitted to the court.
Darshan, Pavithra, Nandeesh, Pradosh S, Karthik alias Kappe, Keshavamurthy and Nikhil Naik used SIM cards that were not registered in their names, the remand application submitted to a Bengaluru court on Thursday.
Police have identified people in whose names the SIM cards were bought. They are preparing to summon them for questioning and take their statements.
Darshan and Nandeesh used SIM cards registered in the name of Prakash Nagar resident. Investigators also learnt that some of the accused changed the passwords of their email IDs after the murder.
Even though police have been unable to find Renukaswamy’s mobile phone, they have taken an alternative route and purchased a SIM card in Renukaswamy’s name. They moved an application in the court for permission to retrieve data through the SIM card.
Police have sent the phones of Darshan and Pavithra to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad to retrieve their data. They are preparing to send the mobile phones of other suspects to the lab.
This apart, police sent the mobile phones of some suspects and Pavithra Gowda’s laptop to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for data retrieval.
With medical examinations suggesting Renukaswamy had his last meal between 4.30 pm and 5 pm on June 8, police have written to Victoria Hospital authorities and sought an opinion report about the exact time of death.
Police investigations further show that Darshan and other suspects made many phone calls before, during and after the murder.
Two suspects — Karthik alias Kappe and Nikhil Naik — hailed an auto to Nayandahalli after disposing of Renukaswamy’s body near Sumanahalli drain. Police have identified the driver and taken his statement, too.
One of the suspects is said to have sent pictures of the crime scene to one person. Police have contacted him and recorded his statement.
Published 04 July 2024, 21:32 IST